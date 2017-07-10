UTILITY/TRAFFIC ALERT: Power-line work on West Seattle Bridge Friday night, possibly Saturday night

If you’ll be out late Friday night/early Saturday morning, and possibly Saturday into Sunday, you’ll want to avoid the east half of the West Seattle Bridge (aka the Spokane Street Viaduct). Here’s the alert:

Seattle City Light crews plan to improve electrical system reliability by pulling new wire over the top of the Spokane Street Viaduct near 2nd Avenue South.

To work safely, traffic will be reduced to one lane and the speed limit dropped to 25 mph in both the east and west bound directions of the Spokane Street Viaduct between 1st Avenue South and 6th Avenue South. See the work zone map below. Work will occur on Friday, July 14, and, if necessary, Saturday, July 15.

Drivers should expect slowdowns during this time.

Lane reduction details:

The nights of Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 (if needed)

· Traffic will be reduced to one lane and speed limits dropped to 25 mph in both directions from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Washington State Patrol and extra City Light equipment will be positioned in the work zone to promote safety.

· Access to 1st Avenue South and 4th Avenue South ramps will be maintained.

Once energized, the newly installed electrical wire will improve system reliability and add capacity to the South of Downtown (SODO) area.