UTILITY ALERT: Water-service shutdown Thursday for 100+ West Seattle customers

If this water-service shutdown tomorrow affects you, Seattle Public Utilities says, you should already have been notified via a door-hanger. But just in case, here’s the full announcement:

About 103 customers in West Seattle will be without water for about 11 hours (Thursday, July 27th) while SPU performs water-meter replacement work. The shutdown is expected to last from approximately 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Affected customers have been notified of the shutdown by door hanger. The sections of main to be shut down are indicated below:

1. The 24 inch main in SW KENYON ST from 9TH AVE SW to 5TH AVE SW

2. The 8 inch main in SW CLOVERDALE ST from EAST TO THE END OF THE MAIN to

3. The 3-8 inch main in STUBS AT SW KENYON ST from NORTH TO END OF MAIN to

4. The 24 inch main in 5TH AVE SW from SW KENYON to GATEHOUSE ASSET NUMBER 7377

5. The 4/6 inch main in 4TH AVE SW from SW THISTLE ST to TO THE END OF THE MAIN NORTH OF SW ELMGROVE

6. The 8 inch main in SW Thistle ST from 4th Ave SW to 5th Ave SW

7. The 8 inch main in SW Elmgrove st from 4th Ave SW to 5th Ave SW

8. The 8 inch main in 5th Ave SW from SW Kenyon st to SW Thistle St

9. The 8 inch main with PRV on it SW Kenyon to the West

10. The 8/2 inch main in SW Kenyon st to the East