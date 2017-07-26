TRANSIT ALERT: Water Taxi using smaller boat

A texter thought some West Seattle Water Taxi riders might want to know that the run is using the smaller Spirit of Kingston right now, and filled up the 5:15 pm run. We’re checking with King County DOT but there are a few factors here – one, the Mariners played a day game, and though it’s been over for two hours, there could be some extra traffic; two, the King County Sheriff’s Office maritime drill is using a Water Taxi vessel, as noted in our daily preview – from MarineTraffic.com, it appears the Sally Fox is that boat, and has been replaced on the Vashon run by the Doc Maynard, resulting in the Spirit of Kingston taking the WS run.