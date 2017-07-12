TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch; advance alerts, including Summer Fest roads and buses

(HERE’S THE REVAMPED SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this morning.

One alert for tonight:

VIADUCT ‘ROLLING SLOWDOWNS’: As per this alert, “rolling slowdowns” are planned on the Alaskan Way Viaduct 7:30-9:30 tonight, so that a commercial can be filmed.

And tomorrow night through Sunday night:

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST: Starting at 6 pm Thursday, continuing until late Sunday night, California SW will be closed between Edmunds and Genesee (Oregon will stay open east-west) for the year’s biggest local festival. That means some bus reroutes, which you can see now on the Metro website.