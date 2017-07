(HERE’S THE REVAMPED SDOT MAP with travel times/video links)

7:06 AM: Good morning! No incidents to/from West Seattle reported so far this morning. A few notes:

DAY GAME: The Mariners play the Red Sox at 12:40 pm today.

TORCHLIGHT RUN CLOSING VIADUCT SATURDAY NIGHT: The pre-Torchlight Parade run is back as part of Seafair this year, and on Saturday night, it’ll close the Alaskan Way Viaduct for a while.