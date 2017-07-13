West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; Summer Fest closures, bus reroutes start tonight

July 13, 2017 7:29 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

7:29 AM: Good morning! No traffic/transit trouble reported in/from West Seattle so far this morning. Remember that tonight through Sunday night, festival closures/reroutes are in effect in The Junction

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST: Starting at 6 pm tonight, continuing until late Sunday night, California SW in The Junction is closed to vehicles between Edmunds and Genesee (Oregon stays open as a west-east through route) for the year’s West Seattle Summer Fest. For bus reroutes, check this page of the Metro website.

