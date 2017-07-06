TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)
7:02 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this morning.
STADIUM ZONE: Mariners host the A’s tonight at 7:10 pm.
Gotta love how no one yields to a bus trying to get back into traffic on 35th. Most of them swerving into the middle turn lane to speed past it. Not even a metro maintenance truck yielded…
| 1 COMMENT