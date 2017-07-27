TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday updates; weekend preview, including Saturday night Viaduct closure

(HERE’S THE REVAMPED SDOT MAP with travel times/video links)

7:15 AM: No incidents in/from West Seattle right now. Looking ahead:

PORT TRUCKS: As previewed here last night, the West Seattle Transportation Coalition will talk port-truck backups tonight with a rep from the Seattle/Tacoma port partnership Northwest Seaport Alliance – 6:30 pm, Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW).

TORCHLIGHT RUN SATURDAY NIGHT: The route includes the Alaskan Way Viaduct, so expect closures. This WSDOT webpage has specifics: “The northbound lanes of the State Route 99 Alaskan Way Viaduct between Royal Brougham Way and Harrison Street will be closed from 5 to 7:45 pm.”