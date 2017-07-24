TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday updates

(HERE’S THE REVAMPED SDOT MAP with travel times/video links)

6:58 AM: SDOT just finished cleaning up after a crash on the west end of the westbound bridge last hour, re-setting the jersey barriers near Charlestown, and that was affecting eastbound traffic. We’ve heard police (via scanner) just report that the scene is clear.

7 AM: SDOT has also just verified this as well. Meantime, road alert from King County, starting today and lasting about two weeks: SW 104th is closed from 15th Ave SW to 16th Ave SW; crews are “replacing a deep, deteriorated underground drainage system.”

7:11 AM: Bus cancellation: