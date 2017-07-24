TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday updates

(HERE’S THE REVAMPED SDOT MAP with travel times/video links)
6:58 AM: SDOT just finished cleaning up after a crash on the west end of the westbound bridge last hour, re-setting the jersey barriers near Charlestown, and that was affecting eastbound traffic. We’ve heard police (via scanner) just report that the scene is clear.
7 AM: SDOT has also just verified this as well. Meantime, road alert from King County, starting today and lasting about two weeks: SW 104th is closed from 15th Ave SW to 16th Ave SW; crews are “replacing a deep, deteriorated underground drainage system.”
7:11 AM: Bus cancellation:
Transit Alert – Rt 116 due to leave SW Brace Pt Dr/SW Wildwood Pl at 7:48 AM & Fauntleroy Fry Trml at 7:55 AM will not operate this morning.
— King County Metro 🚌 (@kcmetrobus) July 24, 2017
