TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday updates; weekend notes

(HERE’S THE REVAMPED SDOT MAP with travel times/video links)

7:11 AM: We’ve checked around and there are no incidents of note in/from West Seattle so far. Looking ahead to tomorrow:

TORCHLIGHT RUN VIADUCT CLOSURE: The route includes the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which will be closed northbound 5-7:45 pm Saturday night, while southbound remains open.

HARBOR AVENUE PARKING RESTRICTIONS: As noted here on Thursday, both sides of Harbor Avenue between the bridge and the T-5 entrance have parking restrictions for tonight/tomorrow because of Torchlight Parade float storage. Seafair hasn’t responded to our request for schedule details but in past years the floats have headed out around 8 am Saturday, headed downtown, and that’s led to some traffic effects.

7:40 AM Stalled vehicle on right lane on NB Viaduct approaching Seneca.

8:02 AM: SDOT says that is now clear.