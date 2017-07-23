West Seattle, Washington

24 Monday

69℉

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Highway 99 reopens both ways after fire under Viaduct

July 23, 2017 6:37 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Alaskan Way Viaduct | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT screengrab from 3:45 pm)

6:37 PM: If you’re heading back this way from points north of downtown, note that SB Highway 99 is closed from Denny, just before the Battery Street Tunnel, to Columbia. This is in the aftermath of a fire under the Alaskan Way Viaduct that closed NB 99 for a short time as well (but that’s since reopened). Seattle Police report an arrest related to the fire:

Both the Seattle Police and Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire in the 1900 block of Alaskan Way just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that engulfed a nearby homeless encampment. Officers arrested a man who witnesses claimed set the fire. Officers will book the man into King County Jail for investigation of arson.

The Seattle Department of Transportation will be inspecting the underside of the viaduct in the area to see if there was any structural damage caused by the heat.

7:48 PM: SDOT says Highway 99 has reopened southbound, too.

Share This

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Highway 99 reopens both ways after fire under Viaduct"

  • Jay Koster July 23, 2017 (7:26 pm)
    Reply

    I got caught in this mess just as they closed the tunnel. I hope they throw the book at the individual responsible; it took me almost 2 hours to get from Denny to Columbia.

    Time is the only non-renewable resource we have, and I lost those hours with my family on one of the few days I get to spend any real time with them.

    • WSB July 23, 2017 (7:47 pm)
      Reply

      I’m watching the jail register since it won’t be hard to spot someone booked for arson, and will follow up on it. Meantime, I’m updating the story – SB has now reopened too.

  • sandiseattle July 23, 2017 (7:39 pm)
    Reply

    Got caught by this. Rerouted to 1st Downtown, may have PTSD after 90 minute drive. :)

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann