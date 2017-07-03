West Seattle, Washington

04 Tuesday

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: SB I-5 cleared after deadly crash before West Seattle Bridge exit

July 3, 2017 5:30 pm
3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

5:30 PM: If you have yet to head this way out of downtown or points north,, don’t take southbound I-5. A crash has closed the two right lanes just before the West Seattle Bridge (including the offramp to the bridge), and according to the State Patrol, it’s a deadly crash involving a motorcycle, so the closures will likely continue for quite some time. No other details yet.

5:51 PM: WSDOT tweets that the ramp has reopened. Still a big backup, though.

6:51 PM: Commenter says the ramp is NOT open. Meantime, the State Patrol says the investigation is continuing:

7:18 PM: WSDOT says all lanes are open. If there is any further information about the crash later from the WSP, we’ll add it here.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: SB I-5 cleared after deadly crash before West Seattle Bridge exit"

  • Laura July 3, 2017 (6:42 pm)
    Reply

    Ramp still isn’t open, FYI.

    • WSB July 3, 2017 (6:50 pm)
      Reply

      The investigation continues but WSDOT tweeted that it was open. Only as good as the info we get.

  • Julia July 3, 2017 (7:12 pm)
    Reply

    Ramp is open, no investigation or police activity anymore. 

