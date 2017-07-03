TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: SB I-5 cleared after deadly crash before West Seattle Bridge exit

5:30 PM: If you have yet to head this way out of downtown or points north,, don’t take southbound I-5. A crash has closed the two right lanes just before the West Seattle Bridge (including the offramp to the bridge), and according to the State Patrol, it’s a deadly crash involving a motorcycle, so the closures will likely continue for quite some time. No other details yet.

5:51 PM: WSDOT tweets that the ramp has reopened. Still a big backup, though.

6:51 PM: Commenter says the ramp is NOT open. Meantime, the State Patrol says the investigation is continuing:

Troopers are still investigating a fatal collision SB 5 @ WSF. Slow down and be patient. -Trp Yarbrough pic.twitter.com/DmuRPG74EU — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2017

7:18 PM: WSDOT says all lanes are open. If there is any further information about the crash later from the WSP, we’ll add it here.