UPDATE: Driver/rider collision at California/Brandon, 1 hurt

5:40 PM: A collision between a driver and motorcycle rider has California closed at Brandon. No info on injuries yet.

5:46 PM: The two-wheeled vehicle involved is actually a scooter, our crew says. The man who was riding it will be taken to the hospital but is not believed to have major injuries; he is alert and conscious. The car driver is reported to be unhurt. Because no one has life-threatening injuries, the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad will not be dispatched, and the scene is likely to clear within an hour.

5:49 PM: Southbound California has just been reopened; northbound remains blocked at the scene.

5:59 PM: Northbound California has now reopened too.