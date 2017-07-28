West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Driver/rider collision at California/Brandon, 1 hurt

July 28, 2017 5:40 pm
5:40 PM: A collision between a driver and motorcycle rider has California closed at Brandon. No info on injuries yet.

5:46 PM: The two-wheeled vehicle involved is actually a scooter, our crew says. The man who was riding it will be taken to the hospital but is not believed to have major injuries; he is alert and conscious. The car driver is reported to be unhurt. Because no one has life-threatening injuries, the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad will not be dispatched, and the scene is likely to clear within an hour.

5:49 PM: Southbound California has just been reopened; northbound remains blocked at the scene.

5:59 PM: Northbound California has now reopened too.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Driver/rider collision at California/Brandon, 1 hurt"

  • Deb July 28, 2017 (5:44 pm)
    Per Metro text- Buses rerouted off of California onto Fauntleroy at Edmonds. 

    • WSB July 28, 2017 (5:53 pm)
      That might already have changed because the alert was before they reopened southbound – Patrick has been at the scene and reported the reopening. SB is where the buses had been waiting. NB probably won’t be closed much longer.

      • WSB July 28, 2017 (5:56 pm)
        … and the advisory saying “buses have resumed their regular route” just arrived. Patrick had been headed back to HQ but will circle back around to see if that means they’ve reopened the other direction too.

        • Chrysta July 28, 2017 (5:59 pm)
          It is open both directions. 

  • Kravitz July 28, 2017 (6:11 pm)
    Not sure who wast going which direction or what may have caused the accident, but just this morning I was talking with a neighbor and bus-rider about how difficult it’s become to turn left (northbound) onto California Avenue from Brandon due to people parking too close to the stop sign (next to Out West), and the frenzied parking during the summer months outside of West Seattle Nursery. It’s so hard to see when people park on those corners – I don’t drive that route any more to get off of my block. Same goes for Findlay due to people parking to take the C-line. It’s only a matter of time before someone really gets hurt. I’m glad everyone in this incident is not seriously injured.

