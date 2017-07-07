TOMORROW: Thousands expected at Alki Beach for 2017 Seafair Pirates Landing

(2014 photo by Long Bach Nguyen)

One more reminder that this weekend’s biggest West Seattle event happens tomorrow – the Seafair Pirates Landing on Alki Beach. Thousands show up every year to greet the Pirates, whose website says they’ll land around 2 pm – be forewarned, the time can vary, likely to be earlier; last year, for example, it was closer to 1 pm. The festivities last all day, pre- and post-landing, including music (starting at 11 am), inflatable rides for kids, craft and food vendors, and more, 10 am-6 pm, mostly in the Alki Bathhouse vicinity (60th SW/Alki SW). No street closures but the beach zone will be jammed, so we suggest alternative transportation, or else get there really early if you want to find parking anywhere in the vicinity.