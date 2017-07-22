TOMORROW: ‘Stuff the Bus’ party – don’t forget the diapers!

If you just watched the West Seattle Grand Parade, you saw WestSide Baby‘s famous bus – so we’re reminding you that they’re going about “stuffing” it with diapers a different way this year. Instead of parking the bus at a spot where you can drop off donations, they’re throwing a big party Sunday, noon-3 pm, where you can come have fun AND drop off diaper donations. From WS Baby:

The outdoor family-friendly event runs from 12 pm-3 pm at WestSide Baby’s offices in White Center (10002 14th Ave SW). The entry fee is a package of diapers (sizes 4,5,6 and pull-ups in 3T-4T and 4T-5T are most needed). The Bash is the culmination of July’s Stuff the Bus Diaper Drive, which aims to collect 300,000 diapers to distribute to kids in need across Western King County.

Diapers aren’t covered by food stamps, and one in three US families have struggled to afford diapers for their babies. Last year WestSide Baby distributed 1.4 million diapers to families through 114 social service agencies.

There are going to be plenty of fun activities, including a free BBQ, Full Tilt Ice Cream, an Art Tent and games, trike races, and a diaper dash. So bring the family and a pack of diapers to help keep kids in our community dry and happy.