West Seattle, Washington

TOMORROW: Southwest District Council IS meeting

July 4, 2017 12:54 pm
Many community groups skip midsummer meetings. Not the Southwest District Council, which invites you to its July meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) night, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building:

6:30 P.M. Welcome and Introductions ​​
• Review and approval of previous meetings minutes and summary
• Brief Announcements
• Amendments and overview of the Meeting Agenda

6:40 P.M. Port of Seattle – current activities
• Mick Shultz

7:10 P.M. West Seattle Noise Survey Results
• Jesse Robbins

7:30 P.M. SW Avalon Paving Project
• Dan Andersen, SDOT

7:45 P.M. Southwest District Council Business
• CNC Update
• Announcements
• Other business ​

8:00 P.M. Adjourn Meeting

The Sisson Building is at 4217 SW Oregon.

