TOMORROW: Southwest District Council IS meeting

Many community groups skip midsummer meetings. Not the Southwest District Council, which invites you to its July meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) night, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building:
6:30 P.M. Welcome and Introductions
• Review and approval of previous meetings minutes and summary
• Brief Announcements
• Amendments and overview of the Meeting Agenda
6:40 P.M. Port of Seattle – current activities
• Mick Shultz
7:10 P.M. West Seattle Noise Survey Results
• Jesse Robbins
7:30 P.M. SW Avalon Paving Project
• Dan Andersen, SDOT
7:45 P.M. Southwest District Council Business
• CNC Update
• Announcements
• Other business
8:00 P.M. Adjourn Meeting
The Sisson Building is at 4217 SW Oregon.
