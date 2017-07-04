TOMORROW: Southwest District Council IS meeting

Many community groups skip midsummer meetings. Not the Southwest District Council, which invites you to its July meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) night, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building:

6:30 P.M. Welcome and Introductions ​​

• Review and approval of previous meetings minutes and summary

• Brief Announcements

• Amendments and overview of the Meeting Agenda 6:40 P.M. Port of Seattle – current activities

• Mick Shultz 7:10 P.M. West Seattle Noise Survey Results

• Jesse Robbins 7:30 P.M. SW Avalon Paving Project

• Dan Andersen, SDOT 7:45 P.M. Southwest District Council Business

• CNC Update

• Announcements

• Other business ​ 8:00 P.M. Adjourn Meeting

The Sisson Building is at 4217 SW Oregon.