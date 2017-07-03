TOMORROW! 23rd annual West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade

(WSB photo from 2015 parade)

One more reminder – tomorrow brings the 23rd annual West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade, starting from 44th and Sunset (map) at 10 am Tuesday. All kids and their families are invited to participate – just show up! As announced by coordinator Emily Williams of FIT4MOM West Seattle, you’ll hear the national anthem from Kaylen Stancik and opening remarks from City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. After the parade winds across a few blocks of North Admiral and crosses California SW, it’s on to Hamilton Viewpoint Park for classic games. (Diaper drive dropoff for WestSide Baby, too!)

The parade is free to participants and spectators but NOT free to coordinators – as participation grows, permit costs and other expenses do too, so if you can spare $ to help this unique tradition continue, please stop by the crowdfunding page. See you at the parade!