Today’s fun in West Seattle and vicinity

Great Blue Herons like the one photographed on Alki by Mark Wangerin are just some of what you might see at low-low tide today – part of a big Sunday list for West Seattle and vicinity:

LET SOMEBODY ELSE MAKE YOUR BREAKFAST: The White Center Kiwanis Club‘s annual pancake-breakfast fundraiser is happening right now, until 1 pm, at Holy Family. Details here. (20th/Roxbury)

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: 9:45 am-1:45 pm, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out at Lincoln and Constellation parks. Today’s low-low tide is out to -3.1 feet at 11:23 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Back to its usual spot in the street today, 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

ALKI ART FAIR: The 20th-anniversary edition of the Alki Art Fair continues 10 am-6 pm today. Dozens of artists are showing and selling their work; you’ll also find art activities for kids, community groups with information for you, food, music (here’s the schedule), and silent auctions (to help the festival stay free) inside the Bathhouse, with items donated by artists, like these we found on Saturday:

It’s all in the Bathhouse (silent-auction closings at 1 and 4 pm, plus photos and more from the festival’s two decades) and on the boardwalk, mostly west of the Bathhouse, with the main stage to the east. Free shuttle to and from the park-n-ride at Harbor/Avalon/Spokane. (60th/Alki)

WHITE CENTER JUBILEE DAYS FESTIVAL: 10 am-6 pm, the street fair and other activities continue on 16th and 17th SW between Roxbury and 100th. The carnival at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) runs 11 am-11 pm. Full details on the festival website.

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool is open 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

POP-UP BOUTIQUE: Shop local vendors at Highland Park Improvement Club, today only! 11 am-3 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

LOCAL TENT SALE: Last of 3 days for the tent sale at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 11 am-5 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

WHITE CENTER JUBILEE DAYS PARADE: 11 am, along 16th SW from SW 112th north to SW 100th.

Almost 50 entries, with little overlap from Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade, so if you love parades, come see this one too!

‘STUFF THE BUS’ BASH AT WESTSIDE BABY: Buy some diapers and come to WestSide Baby‘s first “Stuff The Bus” bash at its White Center headquarters – barbecue, ice cream, kids’ activities, more. Have a great time while helping families around the area. Details in our preview. (10002 14th SW)

NO ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS TODAY … next chance, as of this writing, is next Saturday.

FREE SHAKESPEARE @ ROXHILL PARK: 2 pm, the second and final Young Shakespeare Workshop performance of the comedy “As You Like It” in Roxhill Park. Here’s our preview; here’s a report from a reader who went on Saturday. (2850 SW Roxbury)

OPERA PREVIEW LECTURE: 2 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, a free lecture previewing Puccini‘s “Madame Butterfly.” (2306 42nd SW)

BRAZILIAN MUSIC … with Choro Tocando at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

AND THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page.