THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk and Summer Fest Eve!

It’s almost here – the magical Thursday night when you’ll want to come wander The Junction for West Seattle Art Walk – which happens on second Thursdays, year-round – and Summer Fest Eve, which happens just once a year. The streets close at 6 pm Thursday (California from Genesee to Edmunds, except for west-east access on Oregon, and Alaska between 42nd and 44th) for festival setup and the party starts early. Above is the walking map and list for Art Walk venues, where you’ll find art and/or food and drink deals; also, as already announced, special entertainment includes:

*Bubbleman at Walk All Ways (California/Alaska), 7-8 pm

*Big Band Blue outside West 5 (4539 California), 7-9 pm

*Shabazz Palaces in-store at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), 7 pm

*Live music at Virago Gallery (just west of Easy Street)

More info on the Art Walk/Summer Fest Eve highlights is here.

Plus: Take some time to head south of The Junction to Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) as a trio of Texans teams up for a special night starting at 5 pm – winemaker Ben Viscon, artist Lindsay Peyton, and Words & Wine entrepreneur Jessica Trouillaud.