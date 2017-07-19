THURSDAY NIGHT: Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series starts with ‘showcase of fresh new talent’

A great West Seattle summer of outdoor music continues tomorrow night with the first of six free Thursday concerts comprising the ninth annual Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series. Here are details of the season’s first show:

Couldn’t make it to Upstream Music this year? Fear not – the Admiral Neighborhood Association will present some highlights at the July 20 concert opening this year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series. Three artists will perform in a showcase of fresh new talent curated by SassyBlack.

Headlining the showcase is Paris Alexa, 19-year-old singer, songwriter and loop artist. Her innovative, unique sound is accomplished by using only her voice which is recorded as she performs, then replayed as her own accompaniment. She is a student at Berklee College of Music and performs locally, including the 4th of July concerts in Gas Works park.

18 year old Cameron Miles Lavi Jones of Gypsy Temple will perform an acoustic set. Gypsy Temple brings a firestorm of original alt rock In the true spirit of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam complete with the band’s special guests horn section The Horny Tones and the amazing cello powers of Cory Cavazos. Considered #5 of the top ten bands for Upstream 2017, Cameron and his band are aggressive, melodic, highly musical and full of on stage drama.

Rounding out the lineup is DJ and producer Jamie Blake. Referring to his work as “life music,” he incorporates works of jazz, soul, electronica, and hiphop into his beats and live sets.

You may have caught SassyBlack’s performance at the Junction last weekend. Described as an “electronic psychedelic soul goddess”, Sassy is a tireless advocate for artists in the local music community. She curated a portion of the Upstream festival, where Quincy Jones included her among important new talent to watch: “It is an honor to help them grow,” he said. Her new album, New Black Swing, was released last month. Sassy selected the performers and will be on hand to introduce them.

All concerts are held on the east lawn next to Hiawatha Community Center. Bring a blanket, family/friends, a picnic and enjoy the show!

The series is made possible through the generous donations of community businesses and volunteers.