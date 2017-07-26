THURSDAY: Nick Drummond and Friends play Summer Concerts @ Hiawatha

(Photos courtesy Admiral Neighborhood Association)

This time tomorrow night – 6:30 pm Thursday, July 27th – another warm, clear evening is expected for the second of this year’s six free Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. Onstage will be Nick Drummond and Friends – details from ANA:

Nick Drummond has been a performing songwriter for over 10 years, selling out multi-night runs at historic venues such as Seattle’s Triple Door and Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley with his legendary Pacific Northwest band The Senate (hailed by A Prairie Home Companion’s Garrison Keillor for their “Brilliant Dionysian music.”) Drummond is also known for his work with his former band Impossible Bird, and Seattle Weekly has praised his songwriting as “An absolutely stellar combination of upbeat alt-folk that’s mesmerizing and radiates talent.”

His most recent album “Follow the Rivulets,” released in April 2016, has been widely praised by critics and music fans alike. Featuring a hand-picked lineup of some of Seattle’s finest musicians, “Rivulets” pulses with a purpose and an artistic vision that stands out uniquely in today’s busy musical landscape. Nick’s words and voice dance upon an incessant and infectious groove in his music, and provides the type of melodies that keep a listener coming back for more.

Drummond’s new band has been touring the west coast since the release of “Rivulets,” gaining a loyal and growing following wherever they play. The shows are fun and upbeat affairs, featuring some of the best musicians Seattle has to offer. Whether solo or with a full band, Nick’s shows are not to be missed.

Nick’s music has been featured in: The Bluegrass Situation, Songwriting Magazine, Americana UK, and American Songwriter.

All concerts are held on the east lawn next to the Hiawatha Community center. Bring a blanket, family/ friends, a picnic, and enjoy the show!