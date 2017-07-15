SUMMER FEST WEEKEND: Here’s where to find the West Seattle Farmers’ Market tomorrow

You might already know this, but more than a few people have asked us, so we’re publishing this reminder: Even though West Seattle Summer Fest booths have taken over the usual Farmers’ Market spots on California between Alaska and Oregon, the market DOES happen tomorrow. Just for this one Sunday a year, you’ll find it in the lot where it used to be located – behind KeyBank, Bin 41, Pharmaca, etc. along the south side of SW Alaska, west of California. Hours are the same as every Sunday, 10 am-2 pm.