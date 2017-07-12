SUMMER FEST COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Quilters raffling quilt for Senior Center

Two days to West Seattle Summer Fest in The Junction, this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! Our countdown continues with this announcement of an annual highlight courtesy of the group West Seattle Quilters:

One dollar could buy you the winning ticket for this year’s raffle quilt to benefit the West Seattle Senior Center. This year’s quilt has it all: a traditional blue-and-white color scheme, with a contemporary sparkling ombre effect. The result is “Delta Blues,” a queen-sized quilt. West Seattle Quilters worked together on the quilt beginning with pattern selection in February and working through June to complete it. Last year’s raffle quilt raised $2,100 for the West Seattle Senior Center.

Raffle tickets for the quilt are $1 each, and all the money goes directly to the West Seattle Senior Center. Purchase tickets at the Senior Center reception desk, or look for us at West Seattle Summer Fest (July 14 – 16) outside the Stop ‘n Shop. The drawing will be held September 29, during Rainbow Bingo at the Senior Center.

West Seattle Quilters meet at the Senior Center on the first and third Mondays of the month at 7pm to share quilting ideas and projects. Quilters of all ages, abilities, and quilting styles are welcome to join us!