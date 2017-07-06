SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Here’s the 2017 lineup!

(Yes, Caspar Babypants will be back! WSB file photo)

Two weeks from tonight, it’s the first of six shows for this year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series (with WSB again among the co-sponsors), and the lineup has just been announced:

The Admiral Neighborhood Association summer concert series has a little for everyone this year

– from reggae to kid rock. Six performances are scheduled for 6:30 pm Thursday nights at Hiawatha Park (next to West Seattle High School):

July 20th

SPACE THEORY: INFINITE SOUND

Hear what’s next in Seattle on this showcase curated by electronic psychedelic soul goddess SassyBlack. An evening of fresh sounds from three up and coming artists, including Jamie Blake and Cameron Miles Lavi-Jones of Gypsy Temple.

July 27th

NICK DRUMMOND AND FRIENDS

Of the legendary Pacific Northwest Band The Senate (hailed by Garrison Keillor for their “Brilliant Dionysian music), Nick Drummond and Friends bring their clever, upbeat alt-folk to the park stage. ()

August 3rd

THE ADARNA

Named for a mythical phoenix-like songbird in Filipino folklore, The Adarna are the first band to ever coin their genre as “Jet City Rock” due to their proximity to Boeing Field.

August 10th

ADRIAN XAVIER

Adrian bring his blended sax and fiddle for an evening of positive world reggae sounds with uplifting messages and fun, engaging musical fusion.

August 17th

THE DISCO BALLZ

Dust off your platform heel and boogie til the sun goes down – your favorite hits from the golden age of disco! Be ready to dance – glitter jackets and bell bottoms encouraged.

August 24th

CASPAR BABYPANTS

Series favorite is back! Caspar Babypants sings songs for parent and kids ages 0-6 with a catchy simple sing along good time folk acoustic country rock and roll feel that will make you smile and dance at the same time.

All shows are free to the community and will take place at Hiawatha Park on Thursdays from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. The series is made possible through the generous financial support of neighborhood businesses and a partnership with the Seattle Parks Department and Associated Recreation Council.