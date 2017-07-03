STARS AND STRIPES: Can you help with Junction flags tomorrow?



(WSB photo from flag placement on Memorial Day 2017 in The Junction)

Just out of the WSB inbox:

American Legion Post 160 of West Seattle will be putting up United States Flags in the Alaska Junction in celebration of July 4th.

Community members of all ages are welcome to help put up (9:00 AM) and take down the flags (5:00 PM).

Community members who would like to participate can meet at the northeast corner of California & Alaska 5 minutes prior to the start times.