Sight in the sky over West Seattle – meteor? or?

July 29, 2017 10:08 pm
10:08 PM: Getting multiple messages about a sight in the sky over West Seattle in the past 15 minutes or so – Jill described it as “an awesome meteor traveling northward, looking east from Admiral/Belvidere.” Anyone else?

10:15 PM: Checking Twitter – still the best place to check real-time reports – we see reports from all over the Northwest – Astoria, OR, to Victoria, B.C., among others.

10:48 PM: Our local sky specialist Alice Enevoldsen points us to the American Meteor Society website, where you can report sightings, and that site in turn reminds us we’re just 2 weeks from the Perseid shower’s peak.

  • Jim July 29, 2017 (10:14 pm)
    We are in Sammamish and saw it, definitely largest shooting star we have seen.

    • Luke July 29, 2017 (11:32 pm)
      Certainly saw it while at the Torchlight Parade.  It seemed to glow blueish white and went pretty slowly too.  Definitely caught us all off guard.

  • Byron G McLean July 29, 2017 (10:18 pm)
    I’ve seen the beautiful display and I believe it’s possibly a meteor or just space junk re-entering the earth! Either way it was an amazing experience!I’m in White Center by the way.

  • Lisa July 29, 2017 (10:19 pm)
    Saw it from 37th in Genesee neighborhood. AWEsome!

  • Mar July 29, 2017 (10:21 pm)
    We were sitting on our deck and we saw a light flash by, we think it was a meteor. We also saw it when it burnt out. It was superlow altitude, it was awesome!

  • Kim July 29, 2017 (10:25 pm)
    We saw it from Green Lake. Colors of blue, red, green. Lasted 8 seconds. It seemed close to earth.

  • chris July 29, 2017 (10:30 pm)
    saw it in Bothell, huge streak

  • Alice July 29, 2017 (10:31 pm)
    I always check: http://www.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports?event=PENDING

    -Alice

    • WSB July 29, 2017 (10:33 pm)
      Thanks! I knew there was a site like that and hadn’t found it via search yet – hoped you were out there – TR

  • Jodi July 29, 2017 (10:34 pm)
    We are sitting in front of Prost in WS and saw it. It was awesome! 

  • Jeneka July 29, 2017 (10:40 pm)
    We saw it while crossing Fauntleroy  @ Raymond…wow!

  • Lupe July 29, 2017 (10:42 pm)
    We saw it too. We are just north of white center. It looked low. We first thought it was fireworks. It was green and headed north. 4 of us have never seen anything like that before. Amazing. 

    • Pops July 29, 2017 (11:10 pm)
      We were on the Clinton-Mukilteo ferry about 10pm and saw it fly right over us in a northwest direction.  It seemed like it was only a few hundred feet off the ground.  At first I thought it was a firework or a drone.  Never seen anything like it.

  • Nicole July 29, 2017 (10:49 pm)
    While doing yardwork with some of my family we saw the meteor. It was so bright and so close my mother initially thought it was a firework.

  • Nikki July 29, 2017 (10:57 pm)
    I am with other West Seattle residents in Allyn, WA and saw this too! Lasted at least 5 seconds with a rainbow like trail. Looked like a comet or something? Amazing 

  • David July 29, 2017 (10:58 pm)
    It was amazing we saw it in Woodinville.  Traveled about 120 degrees through the horizon.  Very bright.

  • Mitch Findlay July 29, 2017 (11:00 pm)
    We saw it in south side of Anacortes.

    Seemed to burn out over our heads. Was red and orange and moving slowly north.

    Fantastic long trail of debris 

  • Spencer July 29, 2017 (11:05 pm)
    We were driving north on I-5 past Northgate & Shoreline area when seeing it out to the west… Instantly thought meteor or some kind of debris entering atmosphere… Definitely a show-stopping beautiful sight… 

  • Jon July 29, 2017 (11:05 pm)
    Not like anything i’d ever seen in the sky before! So great! What a sight. 

  • Karen July 29, 2017 (11:17 pm)
    I saw it over Sammamish. Same thoughts…either a meteor or space junk. It was pretty cool. I was too stunned as I was out walking and didn’t get a picture before it burned out. 

  • Lisa July 29, 2017 (11:24 pm)
    Curious what the difference is, I found this about comets, meteors and asteroids. 

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.universetoday.com/100075/infographic-whats-the-difference-between-a-comet-asteroid-and-meteor/amp/

    • WSB July 29, 2017 (11:27 pm)
      Comets don’t streak across the sky rapidly as this is reported to have done, for one. We had a comet visible in the sky for quite some time years ago and it was almost stationary looking, which surprised me. I think I’m remembering Comet Hale-Bopp.

  • J July 29, 2017 (11:26 pm)
    We saw it in West Olympia.  Big, bright and beautiful!

  • Globetrekker July 29, 2017 (11:42 pm)
    We saw it up at Hood Canal – bright, fireball, low, purple – amazing. We all saw it because the ISS was traveling over Belfair at 9:42 p.m. so we were out just watching the night sky.

  • Matthew July 29, 2017 (11:42 pm)
    Saw it from the East Renton Highlands. Thought I heard something afterward too. Awesome!

  • Jennifer Decker July 29, 2017 (11:43 pm)
    I saw the meteor tonight. Sitting my backyard in Fall City, it streaked across the sky heading north. Super bright, slow, and low. It was stunning. Seemed to disappear just before it dropped below the horizon. 

  • Coby July 29, 2017 (11:56 pm)
    We are in Wenatchee. We had driven our UTV up in the mountains to enjoy the star filled sky and then this beautiful ball of fire, with what looked like three streams of blue/white fire trailing behind it. Most amazing thing I have ever seen. 

  • Andrew Steers July 29, 2017 (11:56 pm)
    Started due east and headed north over the water, seen from Woodard Bay in East Olympia.  What an amazing sight.

  • J July 29, 2017 (11:57 pm)
    We saw it in bothell too!

  • Eileen July 30, 2017 (12:11 am)
    We saw it at the Seattle Astronomical Society Star party at Paramount Park !  Wow! Looked green with an orange glow at the end and then break up.   Everyone was of course looking up already as we were at the star party

    We thought we heard a sonic boom minutes later.

    • WSB July 30, 2017 (12:20 am)
      Now THAT is a great place for a sight like this. Thanks for the report (and to everyone who’s commented). I’m not sure where Paramount Park is but one source of booms in the city tonight was the Seafair Pirates with a double cannon during the Torchlight Parade, running through downtown (and in some cases with the sound magnified by the buildings) for a few hours … it was still going when the meteor went by. – TR

  • Hanadia Hudspeth July 30, 2017 (12:21 am)
    Saw it here in Lacey. A brilliant flash of blue almost as if we were looking at a UFO it was so foreign and so large. It looked as if it were white hot on fire. It streaked silently across the sky so fast that had my friend and neighbor had not pointed it out during one of my midsummer rants then I would have missed it completely. It was as if it materialized all of a sudden in thin air in the midst of our skies. It was surprising because of how low the altitude was. We both kinda clutched on to my balcony railing waiting to hear any sign of impact or mass recognition of what we had just witnessed but the night carried on as if nothing had happened. What a sight to have seen and I hope I catch one or two more before bed!

  • seaopgal July 30, 2017 (1:06 am)
    We were returning from a wedding in Portland, and saw it just north of Castle Rock. It seemed like our own personal meteor, so interesting to hear how many others saw it and where.

