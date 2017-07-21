West Seattle, Washington

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: SS Pacific Tracker headed out; USNS Benavidez passing by

July 21, 2017 11:34 am
Seagoing sights this morning:

SS PACIFIC TRACKER HEADS OUT: Thanks to Huck for that photo – after almost a week docked in West Seattle, the missile-defense-radar ship SS Pacific Tracker headed out this morning. Here’s our report on its arrival last weekend. The info on MarineTraffic.com doesn’t list a destination.

USNS BENAVIDEZ TO BREMERTON: Thanks to Greg for that photo – visible from West Seattle on its way to Bremerton this morning was the USNS Benavidez, a Military Sealift Command ship that serves as a “dry cargo surge sealift carrier.”

