UPDATE: West Seattle house fire in 3200 block 41st SW

July 15, 2017 6:02 am
(Added: WSB photos, unless otherwise credited)

6:02 AM: Seattle Fire crews are heading to the 3200 block of 42nd SW for a possible house fire. The first crews arriving report seeing smoke from the back of a house. Updates to come.

6:07 AM: SFD has updated the location to 3200 block of 41st SW [map].

6:14 AM: Crews are fighting the fire, which is reported to be in the attic. So far, everyone is reported to be safely out of the house.

6:24 AM: SFD reports the fire is under control.

6:33 AM: The flames flared up in the attic but are now reported to be again under control. We’re adding photos as we get them from our crew at the scene.

6:49 AM: The response is starting to wind down. One resident was treated for minor injuries. SFD’s investigator is on the way to look into how the fire started, and that information won’t be available until later (we’ll update when it is). So far, we’re told at the scene that it appears to have started on the exterior and spread to the attic.


(Added: Seattle Fire Department photo showing the back of the house)

6:57 AM: The fire has just been declared “tapped” and some of the units are leaving the scene.

  • KJK July 15, 2017 (6:08 am)
    Smoke visable from ws bridge.

  • JanS July 15, 2017 (6:33 am)
    Can definitely smell it , down by Admiral Safeway.

  • Jeff July 15, 2017 (6:37 am)
    They placed one lady in an aid car, appeared to be as a precaution. Doesn’t appear anyone seriously hurt thank goodness!

    • WSB July 15, 2017 (6:39 am)
      Thanks, our crew on scene will be asking the incident commander to verify, but not until the firefight itself calms down a bit – they’re still battling hot spots.

