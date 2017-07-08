Seafair Pirates, Senator Cantwell, Ayron Jones, and more for your West Seattle Saturday:



(Kayaks and SUPs off Anchor/Luna Park, photographed by Lynn Hall)

Here are some of the ways to spend your sunny summer Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

WEST SEATTLE LINUX USER GROUP: 9 am at Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) – details here. More about the group here. (9140 California SW)

PUGET PARK TREE-THINNING OPEN HOUSE/SITE WALK: As previewed earlier this week, today from 10 am to 1 pm, Seattle Parks holds an open house at the Chan Education Center on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus for anyone interested in finding out more about this project. Presentation at 10:30; site walk at 11:30. (6000 16th SW)

SEAFAIR PIRATES LANDING: 10 am-6 pm at Alki Beach, with vendors, kids’ activities, music (scheduled 11 am-4 pm), and of course, the Seafair Pirates coming ashore (around 2 pm but could be earlier or later – last year they arrived closer to 1) … all centered around the Alki Bathhouse vicinity. (60th SW/Alki SW)

LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: At 11:15 am, the tide is out to -1.3 feet, and Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out at Constellation (south of Alki Point) and Lincoln parks from 10 am-noon to talk with you about it.

SPRAY PARK AND WADING POOLS THAT ARE OPEN: Highland Park spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm, Lincoln Park wading pool is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm, Hiawatha wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

SENATOR CANTWELL IN WHITE CENTER: For the first time in years, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell is having town-hall meetings, and the final one is this morning in White Center, 11 am-12:30 pm at TEC High School (Evergreen HS campus). You need a (free) ticket so go here ASAP to get one, and to check the event rules. (830 SW 116th)

FOOD TRUCK AT LINCOLN PARK: Lil J’s Super Dawgs Food Truck is back at Lincoln Park on Saturdays starting today, 11:30 am-5:30 pm, with “gourmet hot dogs, sausages, French fries, veggie dawgs available.” (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL CLOSED: The outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park is closed to the public today because of a swim meet – back open Sunday.

ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Free tours of historic Alki Point Lighthouse with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1-4 pm – be there by 3:40 pm to be part of the last tour group allowed in. (3201 Alki SW)

AYRON JONES & THE WAY @ EASY STREET: 5 pm, free in-store concert at Easy Street Records by Seattle’s own Ayron Jones and The Way. Details here. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

JUDI JENSEN: Performing at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

FAREWELL SEATTLE, HELLO BERLIN: A musical going-away party at Parliament Tavern, as explained here, starting at 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE THE COMPLETE LINEUP on our calendar page.