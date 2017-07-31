SEAFAIR 2017: Blue Angels arrive at Boeing Field

Two @blueangels BFI flybys before landing. Unusual. Now landing. pic.twitter.com/f9RFjli1WG — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 31, 2017

That’s the second of two Blue Angels flybys over Boeing Field (KBFI) before they landed a few minutes ago – usually there’s only one. They’re here for Seafair, with practices Thursday and Friday, and the official shows Saturday and Sunday, flying here this morning from their last stop, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

They’ve just taxied past the west-side public viewing area south of the KBFI terminal (the one that has been open on the north side of the terminal, also off East Marginal, in past years, is now blocked off) on their way to the Museum of Flight, their headquarters while here.