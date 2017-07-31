West Seattle, Washington

31 Monday

77℉

SEAFAIR 2017: Blue Angels arrive at Boeing Field

July 31, 2017 11:42 am
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   Blue Angels | West Seattle news

That’s the second of two Blue Angels flybys over Boeing Field (KBFI) before they landed a few minutes ago – usually there’s only one. They’re here for Seafair, with practices Thursday and Friday, and the official shows Saturday and Sunday, flying here this morning from their last stop, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

They’ve just taxied past the west-side public viewing area south of the KBFI terminal (the one that has been open on the north side of the terminal, also off East Marginal, in past years, is now blocked off) on their way to the Museum of Flight, their headquarters while here.

Share This

11 Replies to "SEAFAIR 2017: Blue Angels arrive at Boeing Field"

  • Victoria July 31, 2017 (11:52 am)
    Reply

    Any idea what the helicopter hovering near Boeing field is?

    • WSB July 31, 2017 (11:53 am)
      Reply

      Yes, both TV helicopters were overhead to cover this same event.

      • Victoria July 31, 2017 (11:57 am)
        Reply

        There is one still in the air now seems to be over the south park area

        • Victoria July 31, 2017 (12:12 pm)
          Reply

          It just flew away after 30-45 mins of hovering over Southpark/ Boeing field. It was black with blue,  didn’t see any news logos on it. 

          • WSB July 31, 2017 (12:37 pm)

            That was the KOMO/KING helicopter. Doesn’t have a logo because they share it. Trust me, I was there and not only saw the helicopters but also checked the registration via online flight tracker. They were there to shoot the arriving and taxiing. And if one or both hung around past noon, that was for live coverage “look, they’re here” toward the top of the noon broadcasts – TR

          • Victorious July 31, 2017 (1:01 pm)

            Ok thanks.  Just strange how it was moving around 

  • Susan Conn July 31, 2017 (11:57 am)
    Reply

    Off subject, but any idea what the smoke over downtown and the bay is?

    • WSB July 31, 2017 (12:38 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, that too was from the Blue Angels. Much more smoke than usual – that was how we saw them coming – big smoke in the distance to the north. I also tweeted a photo of the smoke lingering afterward – to the south (it was also pretty thick to the north) https://twitter.com/westseattleblog/status/892089835355111425

  • Rob July 31, 2017 (12:46 pm)
    Reply

    Is there a viewing area open to the public to watch the Blue Angels practice?   Last time I drove by there back in May they had the parking area just to the north of the control tower blocked with a bunch of construction. That’s where I used to go to take pictures of the Blue Angels. I believe in the video it looks like you were just south of the control tower, is that area now open to the general public?  

    • WSB July 31, 2017 (12:55 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, but it’s really small. Only a couple other people there, plus a sheriff’s deputy, or else I wouldn’t have gotten a spot since I arrived close to 11 (South Park Bridge was open).

  • MD July 31, 2017 (2:01 pm)
    Reply

    I work in Georgetown about 1/4 mile from Boeing Field. They’re super low and loud. Awesome!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann