SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Young Shakespeare Workshop @ Roxhill Park



(Photo courtesy Young Shakespeare Workshop)

So much summer fun is on the schedule for this weekend, you’re going to be very busy sampling it all – and tonight we have word of even more, just added to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. The birch grove at Roxhill Park is where you’ll be able to enjoy William Shakespeare‘s comedy “As You Like It” this weekend – both Saturday and Sunday (July 22-23) at 2 pm each day – presented by the Revolving Company of the nationally recognized Young Shakespeare Workshop, directed by Darren Lay. Thanks to city support, the performances are free. (See the rest of the company’s summer performance schedule – no other shows in West Seattle, so don’t miss these! – here.)