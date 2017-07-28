SATURDAY NIGHT: See ‘LEGO Batman’ @ West Seattle Outdoor Movies

From the same people who brought you the earworm “Everything Is Awesome” … it’s “The Lego Batman Movie,” and it’s what’s onscreen Saturday night at this summer’s second West Seattle Outdoor Movies event. You’re welcome to show up in the SW Snoqualmie Festival Street [map] on the south side of the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle as early as 6:30 pm; the movie starts at dusk, 9 pm-ish. Here’s some of what else will be going on between those two times:

*Diaper drive for WestSide Baby (especially in need of sizes 4-6 and training pants)

*Nonprofit-benefiting raffles for items including a Pagliacci gift card and Zippy’s gift certificate

*Kids’ giveaways from Curious Kidstuff

*Food truck (awaiting word on which one)

*Fundraising concessions

*Pre-movie kids’ activities courtesy of the Y

…and more. Admission is free; bring your own chair and/or blanket. (Or both … it was a little breezy by showtime last Saturday night.) See the full season lineup – every Saturday night through August 26th –

here.