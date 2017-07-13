West Seattle, Washington

SATURDAY: Duwamish Rowing Club’s 2nd annual regatta

July 13, 2017
 South Park | West Seattle news

(July 2016 photo by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

Last year the Duwamish Rowing Club made history with its first regatta on the Duwamish River, and this Saturday the club’s doing it again – the second annual Dieter Hotz Cup Regatta, 8 am-noon, from Duwamish Waterway Park [map] in South Park. Free community breakfast, too! We’re mentioning it today in case you hadn’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. The Duwamish Rowing Club is the only rowing club in this area (SP, West Seattle, White Center, vicinity) and all are welcome to come watch as well as to find out more about the all-ages Learn to Row program that’s starting next month.

