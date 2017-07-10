Restoration work to start at West Seattle illegal-tree-cutting sites; 2 morning open houses next week

The city is about to start restoration work on the East Admiral sites where trees were illegally cut, three months after announcing a settlement in part of the case. Today’s announcement also includes word of two open houses next week, both early in the morning:

In 2016 more than 150 trees were cut from the Duwamish Head Greenbelt, which is owned by Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) and Seattle Department of Transportation. The City of Seattle filed two lawsuits regarding the cutting. In April 2017, the City settled one of the two lawsuits. The funds from this settlement enable Seattle Parks and Recreation to begin removing and replacing damaged and destroyed trees. The settlement funds will also enable Seattle Parks and Recreation to carry out standard urban forest restoration work to protect hillsides and wetlands. SPR will remove nonnative invasives, implement erosion control measures, plant native vegetation, and monitor the site to ensure that new plantings become successfully established.

Large equipment will be moved into the north Duwamish Head Greenbelt and truck traffic will increase. SPR and the contractor will make every effort to minimize impact to the community. The project remediation and erosion control work will occur from July to December 2017 with planting occurring from November 2017 to March 2018. Additional restoration work and monitoring will last through 2022.

SPR is hosting two Informational Open Houses from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Please join us at 3201 35th Ave. SW at the dead end of 35th Ave. SW north of SW Hinds St.

All vehicles, or any other personal property items parked or stored on the public property in the north portion of the Duwamish Head Greenbelt must be removed by Sunday, July 16, 2017. The City may impound any vehicle or remove personal property remaining on the property after July 16, 2017. If you have questions please contact Michael Foster, Senior Real Property Agent, Seattle Parks and Recreation at michael.foster@seattle.gov or 206-684-0767.

For more information about the mitigation and restoration work please visit www.greenseattle.org or contact Jon Jainga, Interim Natural Resource Manager at jon.joinga@seattle.gov or 206-684-4113.