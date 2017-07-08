READER REPORTS: Luna Park police response; apartment encounter; dumped stroller

Three reader reports:

POLICE RESPONSE IN LUNA PARK BUSINESS DISTRICT: Multiple reports about a naked man behaving bizarrely in the Luna Park business district – one person said he was jumping on cars, another said he was running around in the veterinary-clinic area. Police eventually got him under control outside the clinic, as shown in one photo sent to us (we can’t publish it without blurring, which we can’t do right now). We don’t know yet what happened from there; SFD was called for an “aid response” (low-level medical) but the call has closed.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON SOUTH OF THE JUNCTION: From a resident:

I just had a run-in at my apartment building around 1130. As I was leaving my apartment buildings’s back door a woman tried to push her way in, claiming her cousin lived here. She couldn’t remember her cousins last name or apartment and the first name she gave was not the name of anyone living in our small building. She said her phone was dead and couldn’t remember her cousin’s number. I let my neighbors and landlord know but she may still be around the neighborhood trying this at another building. She was African American, youngish (maybe 30s?) and dressed well. She was carrying an overnight bag and a cosmetic bag. Her hair was long and pulled back.

DUMPED STROLLER: Ray sent this photo of a stroller ditched between North Admiral and Alki – stolen, maybe?

If it’s yours, let us know and we’ll get you the location information.