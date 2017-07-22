READER REPORT: Young Shakespeare Workshop @ Roxhill Park, day 1

Thanks to Judy for photos from this afternoon’s Young Shakespeare Workshop performance of “As You Like It” at Roxhill Park this afternoon. She enjoyed it and wanted to let you know a few things in case you were thinking about going to the encore performance tomorrow (2 pm Sunday):

Judy says, “I parked at the Roxhill Park parking lot off 29th just south of Barton and walked SE on paths to reach the performance location—they promised there would be direction signs on the paths for tomorrow’s performance. Bring a blanket, towel, or camp chair for sitting on the hillside. There’s some shade but also areas to sit in the sun.” The performance is free.

Young Shakespeare Workshop, by the way, is a nationally acclaimed organization – its director Darren Lay accepted an award at the White House a few years back – and doesn’t usually have West Seattle stops on its summer schedule, so if you have time tomorrow afternoon, don’t miss the chance to see them.