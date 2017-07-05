West Seattle, Washington

05 Wednesday

72℉

READER REPORTS: Parks left trashed post-holiday

July 5, 2017 9:17 am
|      14 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

FIRST REPORT, 9:17 AM: Sadly, we’re sure this is only one of many parks left in this condition after another 4th of July night full of illegal fireworks. But James is the first to send photos and a report:

I was going for my usual morning walk and I could not believe the vast amount of garbage that people left/disregarded. Lincoln Park trash cans had bags of trash and styrofoam coolers stacked next to them, but Solstice Park was beyond the pale. It looks like a bomb went off here.

I don’t know if you are collecting readers’ stories about partygoers treating West Seattle like a trash dump, but it’s truly shameful that other people would do this to a community.

Anyone/anyplace else? editor@westseattleblog.com

SECOND REPORT, 9:57 AM: From Jason in Highland Park:

Incredibly annoying and sad how people leave the parks after a day of celebration.

We know there are also bighearted neighbors who go out every year and quietly clean up, and welcome photos of them too.

14 Replies to "READER REPORTS: Parks left trashed post-holiday"

  • misoginger July 5, 2017 (9:57 am)
    Wow, this explains why the neighborhood sounded like a war zone last night. Really, people? This is wrong on so many levels.

  • Bill July 5, 2017 (9:59 am)
    Wow…  there really is nothing to say.  If only the Police would come by and enforce the law once in a while.

  • Sara B July 5, 2017 (10:01 am)
    We live on California Ave above Solstice Park and the illegal fireworks went on until about 3 am.  It was awful.  Usually we go away for the 4th, and knowing what I know now, we will make sure not to be in Seattle next year.  Is it like this here every year?  

    • Katie July 5, 2017 (10:12 am)
      Unfortunately yes it is pretty typical. Also, if it’s like last year, you can expect fireworks tonight as well. Though not as bad. 

    • Raye Westad July 5, 2017 (10:37 am)
      I won’t leave my house on the 4th because I fear that sparks from someone setting off fireworks in the neighborhood could land in my yard and set my house on fire.  This was the worst year I can remember for the amount of noise. It was non-stop, excessively loud roaring explosions. It’s out of control.

  • JoB July 5, 2017 (10:07 am)
    Fireworks are illegal..
    so is leaving your mess behind
    yet… ;-(

  • KBear July 5, 2017 (10:16 am)
    Actually, it is getting worse every year, thanks to utter lack of response from Seattle Police.

    • Brenda July 5, 2017 (10:20 am)
      SPD is severely understaffed. 

      You want more more police presence- let your city council know. 

      • WSB July 5, 2017 (10:31 am)
        To this point. “Lack of response” by police is not true either.

        See our Twitter list of the West Seattle beats. I just doublechecked with SPD media to be sure I wasn’t misinterpreting. “Mischief/nuisance” is the category under which fireworks responses go. Some might be “noise disturbance” as well. Both of those are numerous (note that the timestamp is usually lagged by a couple hours):

        https://twitter.com/westseattleblog/lists/spd-guardian-one-ws

        This is the same list that we show on the Crime Watch page – http://westseattleblog.com/crime-watch

        The Southwest Precinct also has to deal with thousands of people gathered to watch the fireworks along Alki, Duwamish Head, etc. on the West Seattle shore. Last night the Mobile Precinct was based at Don Armeni. We drove along Alki Ave. in the evening and several other SPD vehicles were stationed in the heart of the beach, as well as the bus that transports the Bicycle Patrol (which was also at Lincoln Park and Hamilton Viewpoint, probably elsewhere but that’s just where we saw the bus and/or bicycle officers, earlier in the day).

        At the very least, if people decide to shoot off illegal fireworks, they can at least have the decency to clean up after themselves.

  • Jay July 5, 2017 (10:19 am)
    I’m not surprised one bit.  You only have to see how many people drive 10-15mph OVER the posted speed limit everywhere in West Seattle.  I’ve seen moms in minivans or SUVs with their kids in the car doing 35mph on my side street (posted 20mph with speed bumps) … & no sidewalks.  But don’t you dare drive that fast on HER street!!!

    Two days ago I watched a guy & girl walk down Fairmount heading to the water & he stopped & carefully placed his glass bottle of whatever in to the bushes.  Yeah I saw you, I was watching from my front yard.  You are part of the problem.

    Not sure why anyone would be surprised to see our parks trashed after a holiday weekend.  These are your neighbors & maybe even your friends … & they don’t give a hoot about anything but themselves.  Do you drive 25, 30, 35mph in a 20mph zone?  See, you’re part of the problem around here too.

    • Matt July 5, 2017 (10:38 am)
      Well said Jay.

  • Eric July 5, 2017 (10:30 am)
    I live right next to solstice park and yes the fireworks were going on until about 2am. There were 4 police cruisers on fauntleroy near Lincoln park but they didn’t seem concerned.

    The act of lighting fireworks doesn’t bother me. However, leaving the park in such a sorry state does. This was obviously a bunch of high school kids partying. Any neighbor can attest to this since each Friday and Saturday night you are likely to hear kids yelling from the top of the hill until the wee hours of the morning. Does it sometimes wake me up? Yes. Do I get angry? Definitely. But I just try and think of my self at that age and the things we used to do. I grew up in west seattle and that hill is just one of the haunts.

    As far as fireworks go, what happened to families getting together to light off a whole arsenal in the streets? As a child I remember doing it every year and so would our neighbors. Now it’s illegal and we are so stuck up about it. I can take a night of restleness for our children to grow up with similar memories then I had. That said, leaving the park like that is a disgrace. Unfortunately, it may be because the police did brake it up. What do kids do when police show up? They run. Leaving behind everything. At least if it was like the old days parents would be supervising and making sure to clean up at the end. 

    I’m headed up the hill now to see if anything needs to be picked up

  • Lindsey July 5, 2017 (10:38 am)
    The messes left behind by rude jerks are just as absurd and disrespectful as those people who choose to blow off their fireworks until 2 am. Selfish and rude.

    One other note, we were out walking our dog around 8:30 pm last night, going past Schmitz Park Elementary and saw a bunch of teenagers on the roof tagging it with graffiti. We called 911 who said  SPD were in the area doing patrols related to all sorts of things for the 4th and were on their way. So for those who say they wish there was police enforcement of the firework ban, they are out there enforcing when & what they can, but they are spread too thin. They need the public’s help enforcing this and welcome the reports of illegal use of fireworks, with location information and description of individuals, just like any other crime.

  • John July 5, 2017 (10:44 am)
    Illegal fireworks and littering, have to be no-brainer tickets for the cops. Just make the rounds of obvious spots starting at dark. How come no enforcement of fireworks laws?

