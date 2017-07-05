READER REPORTS: Parks left trashed post-holiday

FIRST REPORT, 9:17 AM: Sadly, we’re sure this is only one of many parks left in this condition after another 4th of July night full of illegal fireworks. But James is the first to send photos and a report:

I was going for my usual morning walk and I could not believe the vast amount of garbage that people left/disregarded. Lincoln Park trash cans had bags of trash and styrofoam coolers stacked next to them, but Solstice Park was beyond the pale. It looks like a bomb went off here. I don’t know if you are collecting readers’ stories about partygoers treating West Seattle like a trash dump, but it’s truly shameful that other people would do this to a community.

SECOND REPORT, 9:57 AM: From Jason in Highland Park:

Incredibly annoying and sad how people leave the parks after a day of celebration.

We know there are also bighearted neighbors who go out every year and quietly clean up, and welcome photos of them too.