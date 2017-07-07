West Seattle, Washington

READER REPORT: Mowers found – stolen or lost?

July 7, 2017 9:54 pm
From the inbox:

I came across two commercial type lawn mowers ‘stashed’ in a remote area off the beaten path area below Highland Park in a spot they shouldn’t be. My concern is they might be stolen from some commercial landscaper or gardener and that’s how they make their living. I have the two brand names on the mowers for proof if someone is missing their equipment. These do not belong where I found them.. that’s for sure!

A police report has been filed, and we’re awaiting the number.

