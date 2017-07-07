UPDATE: Chairs taken. Maybe a mistake instead of a theft?

ORIGINAL REPORT, 10:27 AM: From Lynda:

We live on the corner of 51st and Hudson and had 10 patio chairs taken about 20 minutes ago.

My young son and I spent an hour this morning scrubbing down 12 plastic patio chairs on our sidewalk. A friend is having a birthday party this afternoon and they wanted to borrow our chairs. Well, we scrubbed them up nicely and set them out to dry. We went inside for breakfast and when we came back out, less than 15 minutes later, all of the chairs, except for 2, were gone. They were stacked nicely right next to my husband’s truck, there was no ‘free’ sign and no obvious indication that they were there for the taking.

I would like to think of this as an honest mistake and that whoever took the chairs did so, by thinking they were there for free. Perhaps by posting this on the blog, whoever took them would be so kind as to bring them back NO QUESTIONS ASKED. I know it’s a stretch but the blog has been very rewarding and wonderful to us over the years. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.