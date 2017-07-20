PREVIEW: ‘Rogue One’ launches West Seattle Outdoor Movies this Saturday, with light sabers, stormtroopers, food truck…

That may look like an ordinary street – but Saturday evening, SW Snoqualmie just south of 36th SW [map], next to the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), will transform into its secret identity as a “Festival Street” for the first West Seattle Outdoor Movies event of the season – the first full season in this new location.

The movie: “Rogue One,” which made history as the first standalone “Star Wars Story” movie outside the trilogies.

The time: You can arrive as early as 6:30 pm. From the official WSOM website:

•First 50 kids (or all those young at heart) will get light sabers.

•7-8 pm, bust out your cameras for those stormtrooper selfies (Garrison Titan will be here)

•Food truck for the night: Macho Burgers (vegetarian, gluten-free options available) Live performances by School of Rock West Seattle. Star Wars quiz by our own West Seattle ‘Mean Old Man’ with a Jedi Jeopardy lighting round. Concessions and raffles too; all proceeds go to charity. This week’s raffle proceeds will benefit WestSide Baby, West Seattle Food Bank, White Center Food Bank, and West Seattle Helpline. Sponsored by ActivSpace In West Seattle, Elliott Bay Brewing Company, LaVida Massage of West Seattle, School of Rock WS, West Seattle Christian Church, West Seattle Farmers Market, and West Seattle Blog Brought to you by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA.

The movie starts at dusk – we can safely say that’ll be after 9 pm. But with all the aforementioned excitement, you won’t want to arrive at the last minute anyway. This is the first of the season’s six movies, every Saturday night through August 26th; see the lineup on the WSOM website.