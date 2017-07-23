West Seattle, Washington

24 Monday

66℉

UPDATE: Police search in Alki area

July 23, 2017 9:56 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

9:56 PM: You might be hearing the sirens, and/or seeing the police vehicles – there’s a search on in Alki, with K-9 joining in. The 2700 block of 61st SW is where it’s reported to have begun, with suspects possibly heading east and south. We don’t know exactly what sparked the search, nor do we have suspect descriptions, but what’s been mentioned via radio so far includes a possible stolen car and discovery of ammunition. More as we get it.

10:19 PM: One person tells us via Twitter that the suspects fled after a suspected stolen vehicle was stopped on 61st just south of Alki, which would match the address we had heard.

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Police search in Alki area"

  • Megan July 23, 2017 (10:00 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks guys!!! Live one block over and knew you guys would know what was going on!

  • Marie July 23, 2017 (10:06 pm)
    Reply

    Yes I live on 60th and Admiral (toward the beach drive side) South side of Admiral and a  police van  is parked at the end of my driveway with the lights on very bright.   Really disturbing on such a peaceful summery evening.  But I am relieved the WSB always has the updates

  • mrsB July 23, 2017 (10:13 pm)
    Reply

    Second fire truck just tore down Admiral.  Many police cars already went down.  First big police response of the summer, I think.

    • WSB July 23, 2017 (10:16 pm)
      Reply

      There’s a medical response – not related so far as I know – at Beach Drive/61st, so that’s what the fire units are about.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann