UPDATE: Police officer hurt in collision at Harbor/Avalon/Spokane

9:08 PM: A Seattle Police officer has been taken to the hospital to be checked out after a collision on southbound Harbor/Avalon/Spokane by the West Seattle Bridge. Police say the officer was headed southbound when the other driver, who was not seriously hurt, hit the patrol car. More when we get it. (Thanks to the person who texted to let us know about this.)

9:22 PM: According to a sergeant at the scene, the officer was not on an emergency call when this happened; he was driving at a regular speed. He was headed southbound, we’re told, while the other vehicle was northbound and starting to turn westbound. Our crew says towing crews have just arrived, and traffic has been getting through the intersection.