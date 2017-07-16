PHOTOS: Final Mediterranean Fantasy Festival, dancing into history



(WSB photos by Leda Costa)

Today (Sunday) is your last chance to enjoy the region’s biggest belly-dancing festival without leaving West Seattle.

As we reported last weekend, the Mediterranean Fantasy Festival will be history after this final two-day run.

WSB contributing photographer Leda Costa stopped by Hiawatha Community Center (2700 California SW) toward the end of the festival finale’s first day.

She also found a shirt in tribute to festival coordinator Saroya Poirier, who founded it with other members of her Babylonian Ensemble – “da Babs” – 30 years ago.

And the dancing went on into the evening:

You can watch dancers and browse vendors 11 am-5 pm Sunday.

Here are the dancer lineups for the indoor and outdoor stages.

Admission is free.