PHOTOS: Duwamish Rowing Club’s second annual regatta

Photos by Leda Costa for WSB

It’s our area’s only river, and it remains a heavily industrialized waterway. It’s also where the Duwamish Rowing Club is continuing to grow. Part of that growth – its second annual regatta this past Saturday.

That brought supporters and rowers to the shore at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park and the river’s waters beyond.

While we were there, Ria Delora and Molly McDonald (above and below) rowed for DRC in a youth race against Lake Stevens.

Below, DRC’s Jim Glassey, a Highland Park resident, and Carson Hayes:

The finish line: The South Park Bridge.

This all unfolded close to the DRC’s clubhouse on the river:

It was founded five years ago.

The regatta was not only a morning of racing, but also a chance to promote the club’s Learn to Row programs – which are free! Details are in this flyer.

Get out on the river and maybe they’ll be cheering for you next year.

More info about the Duwamish Rowing Club is here.