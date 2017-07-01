Options for your pre-holiday West Seattle Saturday

(Alki Point Lighthouse, photographed by David Hutchinson. You can tour the lighthouse today – see below!)

A bit quieter than most summer Saturdays, with the holiday approaching, but still no shortage of things to do:

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The Alki Volleyball Association‘s Firecracker Classic adult tournament is what’s happening at the courts on the beach today, 9 am-6 pm. (2400 Alki SW)

GET YOUR CAR WASHED: The West Seattle High School Cheer Squad is having another benefit car wash today, 10 am-2 pm at Rite Aid south of The Junction. By donation. (5217 California SW)

FOREST RESTORATION WORK PARTY: 10 am at Westcrest Park – full details here. Meet at “southeast side of the south parking lot, next to the horse barn.” (9000 8th SW)

TODAY’S WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Lincoln Park wading pool is open 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm, Hiawatha wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

MINI-DONKEYS AT OUNCES: Noon-3 pm, “come pet some mini-donkeys at Ounces and help raise funds for the Lords Hill Farm Donkey Rescue program.” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

CROSS-SOUND SWIM TO ALKI: Swimmer Melissa Blaustein of San Francisco is scheduled to swim from Bremerton at 12:30 pm to Alki Point, where she would arrive in the vicinity of 5 pm, according to local distance swimmer Andrew Malinak. Watch for updates this afternoon.

TOUR ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: 1-4 pm, but get there by 3:40 pm. Tour the historic lighthouse with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. (3201 Alki SW)

SALSA ON ALKI: 5 pm lesson, 6 pm dancing. Live music by Cambalache. Pricing and other details in our calendar listing. (2719 Alki SW)

TASTE OF SUMMER: 5 pm-11 pm at Ounces, “live music from local folk musician Jim Hoehn, specialty summer beer samplers, prizes, local WS food truck Byte Teriyaki.” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

PICKWICK: Live in-store at Easy Street Records at 7 pm, performing songs from their upcoming release. Free. All ages. (California SW/SW Alaska)

ANNIE O’NEILL AND AMY DENIO: 9 pm at Whisky West. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

TRIBUTE BANDS: 9 pm at The Skylark, Idiots Rule (Jane’s Addiction tribute) and Urban Achievers (Led Zeppelin tribute). $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THREE BANDS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern – see the bill here. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

