ONE WEEK UNTIL ‘NIGHT OUT’: Still time to plan and register your block party

Exactly one week away from Night Out – the first Tuesday in August, when neighbors around the U.S. organize block parties to celebrate community collaboration toward safety and crime prevention. We have another update from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge:

As of today, the SW Precinct has 214 registered events!! 2nd-highest number of events of any precinct in the city of Seattle!

Be sure to get your event registered [scroll down this page] before registration closes on Monday, July 31st, at 5 pm!

During the registration process, it will ask if you would like visits from the Police Department, Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management and/or Elected Officials. Please make sure to pay attention to these boxes, as these questions give us helpful information when planning visits. However, due to the high volume of requests – we cannot promise a visit but we will do our best to visit as many events as possible through the evening!

If you have any questions about Night Out – please contact me, your SW Crime Prevention Coordinator, at Jennifer.Burbridge@seattle.gov.