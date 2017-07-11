ONE WEEK FROM TONIGHT: West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park

Just wanted to get this on your post-Summer Fest calendar, if it’s not there already: One week from tonight, you’re invited to the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center for the West Seattle Big Band‘s 22nd annual Concert in the Park, free and fun. Bring a chair/blanket/picnic dinner, bring the family/friends/neighbors; the band, directed by Jim Edwards, starts playing at 7 pm Tuesday, July 18th. WSB is proud to be a co-sponsor this year. If you haven’t been before, while Hiawatha’s official address is 2700 California SW, the concert is on the Walnut side. See you there!
West Seattle, Washington
11 Tuesday
| 0 COMMENTS