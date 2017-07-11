ONE WEEK FROM TONIGHT: West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park

Just wanted to get this on your post-Summer Fest calendar, if it’s not there already: One week from tonight, you’re invited to the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center for the West Seattle Big Band‘s 22nd annual Concert in the Park, free and fun. Bring a chair/blanket/picnic dinner, bring the family/friends/neighbors; the band, directed by Jim Edwards, starts playing at 7 pm Tuesday, July 18th. WSB is proud to be a co-sponsor this year. If you haven’t been before, while Hiawatha’s official address is 2700 California SW, the concert is on the Walnut side. See you there!