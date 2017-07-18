ONE WEEK FROM TONIGHT: Delridge Neighborhoods District Council forum with City Council candidates

With two weeks left to vote, the mayoral candidates seem to be everywhere (and will be back in West Seattle this Thursday). But that’s not the only choice you’ll be making. At-large (citywide) City Council Positions 8 and 9 have long lists of contenders too – and one week from tonight, 7-9 pm, you’ll be able to see many of the candidates at a forum presented by the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council. The announcement from DNDC chair Mat McBride:

This forum is intended to engage and inform the residents of the West Seattle Peninsula, who comprise roughly 1/7th of Seattle’s total voting population. This event is open to the public and the media.

The format is intentionally very simple – each candidate will be given 5 minutes and a microphone to present their platform. There will be no audience or panel questions during presentations, and once all presentations have finished candidates will be able to mingle with the audience. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, and an area will be set aside for adults who are accompanied by children.

Who: Seattle City Council Position 8 and 9 candidates

What: Candidate forum – 5 minute presentation followed by mingling with prospective constituents

Where: Highland Park Improvement Club – 1116 SW Holden

Why: Because voters shouldn’t look at a ballot and say “I have no idea who this is”