West Seattle, Washington

28 Friday

69℉

One more Seafair Torchlight alert that might affect you long before the parade

July 27, 2017 5:49 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Port of Seattle | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(Photo from 2015 pre-parade float procession out of West Seattle)

We’ve been mentioning all week that the northbound Alaskan Way Viaduct will be closed for a while Saturday evening for the return of the Seafair Torchlight Run, before the downtown parade (which is NOT on The Viaduct). There’s one other way you might be affected – though we don’t have official comment from Seafair, “no parking” signs along both sides of Harbor Avenue SW indicate that the parade floats will again be traveling to/from, and stored at, Terminal 5 before Saturday night’s parade, as has been done in in past years. South of the Harbor Ave. gate to the port facility, the signs on the south/eastbound side prohibit parking 2 am-10 am Saturday morning, while north/westbound signs prohibit parking 7 pm Saturday night-2 am Sunday morning. The past few years, the floats have headed out around 8 am Saturday, but pending an official response from Seafair, we don’t yet know this year’s schedule.

Share This

No Replies to "One more Seafair Torchlight alert that might affect you long before the parade"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann