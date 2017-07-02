MONDAY: Live chamber music returns to Delridge CC park with ‘Music Under the Stars’



(WSB photo, July 2016)

For the next four Monday nights, you’re invited to the park outside Delridge Community Center for the second year of Music Under the Stars, free “outdoor musical evenings” presented by the Seattle Chamber Music Society. It’s a doubleheader of sorts – at 7:30 pm, live music by “an outstanding student or professional ensemble,” and then at 8 pm, live audio from the night’s concert at Benaroya Hall, piped to the park by KING-FM. We haven’t yet found the lineup of who’s playing in the park, but here’s info on what you’ll hear from Benaroya at 8. Bring a picnic, bring family/friends/neighbors, bring your own chairs/blanket to sit on, and enjoy the summer night (the forecast looks good).